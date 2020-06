Officers in Newaygo are looking for answers after a portable bathroom was set on fire.

The fire department says the fire broke out in Hennig Park around 2 a.m. Saturday

The parks and recreation department says this is the first time something like this has happened.

They say they hope to find whoever is responsible so no one else’s property is damaged.

If you have any information, call the Newaygo police at (231) 652-1655.