Michigan Reports 252 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

For the first time in almost a week, Michigan’s single-day coronavirus case count is below 300.

On Sunday, the state said there were 252 new positive tests.

This is the lowest single-day count since Tuesday.

In total, 63,261 cases have been confirmed in Michigan.

The state’s death toll is at 5,911 after four additional deaths.

On Friday, more than 51,099 Michigan residents were listed as recovered.

