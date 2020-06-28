Divers Search for Missing Grayling Man on Lake Margrethe

Crews have been searching over the weekend for a missing 28-year-old Grayling man on Lake Margrethe.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says his boat washed ashore Saturday around 3 p.m.

“We got a call from a shoreline resident that a boat had washed up near his boat and it was running, the music was playing, and there was a cellphone in the boat,” said Crawford County Sheriff, Shawn Kraycs.

Once they received the call, he immediately sent in the dive team.

Now multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

Sheriff Kraycs says, ”We’ve got several of sheriff department personnel from the Northern Michigan mutual aid dive team and then MSP dive team out here along with some DNR.”

Neighbors were able to identify the boat and its owner.

Now Sheriff Kraycs says his teams have been able to pinpoint a possible location where the boater went missing.

“We got it kind of narrowed down to a section of lake which happens to be the deepest part,” said Sheriff Kraycs.

“It’s a difficult situation. He was by himself. He was an experienced boater but first time out his new boat.”

Now the only thing left to do is wait.

“We’re staging off Camp Grayling so we have a large contention of divers in and boats over there waiting and hoping we come up with something. We’re optimistic that we’ll hopefully locate the young man here soon and get some closure for his family,” Sheriff Kraycs says.

They have identified the 28-year-old man but are waiting on the dive teams at Camp Grayling in order to release more information.