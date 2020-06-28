Drivers Get New Insurance Options This Week

Michigan drivers will be facing new choices when buying or renewing insurance starting Thursday.

The state currently has the highest auto premiums in the country.

Personal injury protection generally makes up almost half of that cost.

Now the annual Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fee is dropping from $220 to $100

Drivers can also keep that $100 if they opt-out of unlimited medical coverage and pick a PIP set at $500,000 or $250,000

Seniors with Medicare can also opt-out.

Insurance agents advise you to think about this choice carefully as auto accidents can lead to injuries that threaten or impact the rest of your life.

This comes after Michigan’s new no-fault law passed in May of 2019.

For more resources on the changes, click here.