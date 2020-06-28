Campers Seek Socially Distant Adventures in the Soo

Interest in camping is heating up as Northern Michiganders seek social-distanced summer fun.

State and private campgrounds are now open, and starting to fill up fast.

In Sault Ste. Marie, both the Osborn and Soo Locks campgrounds were busy. Many sites were filled by people visiting from out of state.

One camper say he made reservations months ago to spend time with his sister.

Jack Weaver is from Indiana and says he sells recreation vehicles for a living. He says RV sales set records last month at dealerships in Colorado, Missouri and Wisconsin.

“We find it more and more at our dealership that they are selling RV’s like hot cakes because people want to get away, and this is a way that people can get out and social distance,” said Weaver.

Boats are another outdoor vehicle in demand. The National Marine Manufacturers Association says May was one of their strongest months since July 2018.