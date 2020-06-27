State Police: Chippewa County Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound

State police say a Chippewa County man had to be taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after he was shot.

Troopers say they were called to a home in Trout Lake Township around 1 a.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and that he was later taken to the Straits Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say this was an isolated situation and there are no related threats to the community.

With the incident under investigation, State police are currently not sharing any additional details.