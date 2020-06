MSP Divers Searching For Missing Man on Lake Margrethe

State police divers are looking for a missing 20-year-old man on a Crawford County’s Lake Margrethe.

The search was triggered Saturday when a boat washed ashore on without anyone on it.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office then called in MSP’s Marine Services Team to assist with the search.

Roscommon County’s dive team is also reported to be helping.

