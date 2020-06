Midland Police Discover Body After Hit-and-Run

Police say they discovered a body Friday night near downtown Midland.

Around 11 p.m., an officer on patrol discovered a corpse on US-10 West near Ashman.

The department says the person appears to be the victim of a hit-and-run.

They say they have yet to confirm the victim’s identity or the type of vehicle involved.

If you know anything about the incident, call Midland County Central Dispatch at (989) 839-6466.