Michigan Reports 314 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan health officials say another 314 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total amount of confirmed cases in the state to 69,009.

After another 19 deaths, Michigan’s death toll now stands at 5,907.

As of Friday, the number of people listed as recovered is at 51,099.

This up 1,809 compared to June 19.

For information on cases in individual counties and more, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

As a country, the U.S. has set new single-day COVID-19 records for three consecutive records.

On just Friday, 44,702 new cases were confirmed nationwide.

As Saturday evening, at least 2,504,492 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 125,472 are dead.