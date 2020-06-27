Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Found Dead

Police say a man wanted for attempted murder is dead after leading officers on a chase.

The Cadillac Police Department says they were called to a home on the 2600 Block of Sunnyside Dr. around 2 a.m Saturday.

They found a man there who claimed he was shot twice by Nathan Hornback and had corresponding wounds.

Witnesses told officers after the shooting, Hornback drove off in the victim’s jeep.

State police say Hornback then led officers on a chase in the Lansing area and was later found dead.

The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office says Hornback has a history of felonies that include armed robbery, breaking and entering and prisoner in possession of a weapon.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.