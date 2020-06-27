Cadillac Community Holds Celebration to Honor Juneteenth

The date on the calendar might not say June 19th but members of the Cadillac community still wanted to come together to mark the historic day and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Juneteenth, as everybody is learning about, its when the last slaves were free,” said Angel Marshall. “It just a celebration. Like I explained it to everybody else, it’s just like how we have the July 4th celebration. It’s a Juneteenth celebration.”

Angel Marshall helped to organize Saturday’s event, her goal was to celebrate togetherness at a time when so many are divided.

Marshall says, “I know I can speak for myself and others that we are overwhelmed. It’s just overwhelming. So why not enjoy it as much as we can?”

They had performances, games, and vendors.

Stylists Rodney Berry and Ebony Daniel offered free haircuts.

They say today is about learning from one another.

Berry said, “Life is all about knowing and whatever you don’t know, get educated on it. So I’m getting educated and I’m trying to share my experience.”

Daniel says it is also about caring for your neighbor.

“Just to show my kid that like we are important and that his life is important and to share it with others,” Daniel said.

Marshall hopes everyone who came out can walk away with a fresh perspective on Juneteenth.

“It’s still a celebration. It doesn’t take the meaning away,” said Marshall.

Event organizers say they are already planning next year’s Juneteenth celebration.