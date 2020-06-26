Vogue Theater in Manistee Reopens to Moviegoers

Moviegoers in Manistee were welcomed back to a historical theater Friday.

Vogue Theater reopened their doors Friday afternoon after being closed for more than four months.

The theater could have reopened on June 10th, but the theater’s managers says to ensure moviegoer’s safety, they held off until they could finish planning.

Inside the theater, sections of rows are roped off, separating households to maintain social distancing.

Sara Herberger, Vogue Theater manager, says she’s excited the wait is finally over:

“We have worked for three months preparing for this day, our mission is a community-based mission driven cinema, bringing the biggest and best movies to Manistee and so today, felt like moment again.”

Herberger says people must wear a mask inside but may remove their mask once in their seats.