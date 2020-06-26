Two Mid Michigan Nonprofits Partner Together to Fund Local Food Pantry

United Way of Gratiot and Isabella Counties is partnering with the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation to fund a local food pantry.

They’re granting the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church Little Downtown Pantry $25,000.

It will go toward things like food and personal care items.

This is just one of many grants these two organizations are offering to help cover basic needs for people in Isabella and Gratiot Counties.

The Mt. Pleasant Community Foundation alone has put in $100,000.

“I just think it’s really important at times like these when we are in emergency situations, that nonprofit organizations are working together to make sure that we are getting resource to people who need them quickly, and in an efficient manner. So we are really excited to partner together to do that,” said Amanda Shafer, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation.

If you would like to apply for a grant, click here.