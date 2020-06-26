Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Invalidate Affordable Care Act

The Trump administration is once again hoping the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act.

The ACA enabled millions of Americans to get health insurance coverage.

In a late night filing, the Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the entire law.

The U.S. solicitor general argued that the ACA should be nullified if the law’s individual coverage mandate and two key provisions are invalidated.

The Supreme Court is looking at the issue about whether the law’s individual mandate was rendered unconstitutional after Congress reduced its penalty.

The justices will hear arguments in the case sometime next term.

The law remains in effect despite the pending legal challenge.