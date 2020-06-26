Traverse City Leaders, DDA Celebrate Opening of Front Street’s Pedestrian Only Section

The weather is looking to cooperate for those heading to Traverse City as people enjoy the first weekend of some big changes to the downtown area.

The city and DDA made several changes to the streets.

One of them includes the high traffic area of Front Street.

Since Monday, Front Street became pedestrian only between Park and Union streets.

They hosted an official block opening party in front of the State Theatre Friday morning.

The DDA and all of Traverse City’s leaders got together Friday morning to officially welcome people to the new pedestrian only downtown.

The downtown change was to help the Traverse City downtown businesses after many were forced to close their doors because of the coronavirus crisis.

The decision to close down Front Street to cars is to allow people to social distance.

Everyone is excited by the collaboration and cooperation to make this possible for these businesses.

The businesses say they are excited as they can all now extend into the street to welcome diners and shoppers.

This pedestrian only set up will extend through summer.