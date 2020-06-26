Traverse City 2020 IRONMAN Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Traverse City Triathlon has been canceled.

Organizers say the cancellation is in response to the health and safety issues posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

The race was originally scheduled to take place August 20, 2020.

Right now, a postponement date is scheduled for Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Last year was the first year Traverse City hosted the IRONMAN 70.3

“Postponing is a difficult decision to make, but peoples’ safety comes first,” says Trevor Tkach, President/CEO of Traverse City Tourism, which partners with IRONMAN to bring the race to northern Michigan. “We’re disappointed on many levels: on behalf of the athletes who have already trained so hard for this event, the community that has been proud to host such a world-class race, and the many people who are inspired by being able to cheer on the racers. Our team is dedicated to providing a great experience for all of them next year.”