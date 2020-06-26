Travel Picking Up at TVC Cherry Capital, Vacationers Beginning to Look at Booking Trips

The skies are getting busier. The TSA says airline traffic doubled over the course of May and into early June.

Now, as quarantines lift, some travelers are looking to take off on vacation.

In April, 9&10 reported that TVC’s Cherry Capital Airport was only seeing around 30 travelers a day. Numbers have improved since then.

“So far in June, we’re about 218 [passengers] every day. So, some days we’ll see as high as 350 people departing,” said director Kevin Klein.

In a normal year, they might see 1,100 a day this time this month.

“So, it’s an improvement from April at 94% down, so, we’re still we’re going in the right direction but we’re still down,” said Klein.

All their routes are running and more are on the way this summer. Chicago and Florida are some of their more popular routes right now.

Local travel agent Tammy Ensman from Journease Travel says the number one question she’s getting right now is where people can vacation and how they can do it safely.

“People are just starting to call again, but they’re looking for winter. They’re not looking to travel this summer,” said Ensman. “Now, domestically, things are starting to open up, but people are still hesitant to travel.”

She says travel within the U.S. might be smart for right now, and there’s great international offers for next year on the table.

“There are good prices out there, but that’s not across the board,” she said. “I think we’re going to see some deals especially with flights domestically until things are like really back to normal.”

She adds that now is a great time to book to take advantage of these deals, just make sure to buy trip insurance.

No matter where you go, be sure to pack a mask and hand sanitizer in your carryon.