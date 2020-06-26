State of Michigan Experiencing 911 Outages

The state 911 network is having some outages currently.

Local central dispatch says there are intermittent outages in many areas of the state right now.

The Mackinaw City Police Department says if you’re in Charlevoix, Cheboygan or Emmet Counties and you can’t get through to 911 call the number above.

Midland County Central Dispatch says they’re also having problems with service.

They say you can also contact them with an alternative number listed above.