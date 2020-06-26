Six New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Gandvue Medical Care Facility

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Of those six cases, two are in Antrim County and four are in Charlevoix County.

The health department says the cases are associated with testing at Grandvue Medical Care Facility conducted last week by the National Guard.

The health department has completed case investigations and contact tracing for all six and all 53 close contacts have been identified, notified and quarantined.

“We were notified today that we have several staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Joseph Taylor, Director of Nursing at Grandvue Medical Care Facility in East Jordan. “We immediately notified our Medical Director and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, and we will be working closely with them to help contain the spread of the virus. We prepared for the possibility of positive cases in our facility so our outstanding staff could quickly and properly enact our COVID response plan to keep all of our residents and staff safe, and care for their physical and emotional needs.”

