Retiring Well: Reopening Michigan

Michigan businesses are getting back to work, coming out of the shutdown due to the coronavirus.

That has many business owners scrambling with both logistics and their company finances.

We have some investment and financial planning tips for you every weekend on Retiring Well.

The team from Centennial Wealth welcomes a special guest from Michigan Business Advisors this week to talk about what the reopening of Michigan looks like.

“There’s a lot of small businesses that fell through the crack. Many probably won’t be back, but for those that have struggled along or possibly are coming back, what are some of the challenges they’re going to be facing? And what are some of the resources that they might have available to them?” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

