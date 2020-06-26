Pres. Trump to Sign Executive Order Protecting Statues
President Trump says he will sign an executive order to protect controversial monuments.
He tweeted, “some are great works of art, but all represent our History & Heritage.”
About 400 members of the Washington, D.C. National Guard are activated but not yet deployed to prevent any further damage to the statues.
….the good and the bad. It is important for us to understand and remember, even in turbulent and difficult times, and learn from them. Knowledge comes from the most unusual of places!
