Pres. Trump to Sign Executive Order Protecting Statues

Meredith St. Henry,

President Trump says he will sign an executive order to protect controversial monuments.

He tweeted, “some are great works of art, but all represent our History & Heritage.”

About 400 members of the Washington, D.C. National Guard are activated but not yet deployed to prevent any further damage to the statues.

