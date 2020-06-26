Newaygo, Oceana County See Spike in COVID-19 Cases

In a press conference on Friday, District Health Department #10 announced Newaygo and Oceana counties specifically are seeing large spikes in confirmed coronavirus cases. Health Officer, Kevin Hughes, says, “Newaygo County now has a total of 157 positive cases and Oceana County has a total of 214.”

Between the two counties there have been 371 confirmed cases, and that number is growing.

“Yesterday when we updated our numbers we did have 24 new cases, positive cases, within our jurisdiction,” says Hughes.

Medical director Jennifer Morse says outbreaks have started at farming and manufacturing facilities.

Morse says, “In Oceana around 60% of their cases have been related to five facility outbreaks. About 22% of the cases in Newaygo County are from seven different facility outbreaks but they’re much smaller.”

She says employee end up bringing the virus home, causing more to get sick.

“We see for about every one case that was caught in the community, it caused about three household members to get sick on average,” said Morse.

So what starts at one infected person, turns into something much larger.

Morse said, “Two of the outbreaks have accounted for almost 120 cases. So there’s been two very large outbreaks.”

District Health Department #10 is holding a virtual townhall next week to let the public ask questions about the outbreaks.