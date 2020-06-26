NASCAR: ‘As You Can See, The Noose Was Real’

In this update, NASCAR has released a picture of the noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage.

NASCAR said “as you can see from the photo, the noose was real.”

NASCAR also said out of the 1,700 garages at the race tracks, only one rope was tied that way.

Through investigation, the FBI found the rope had been tied like that since October and Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps also said, “Our ultimate conclusion from this investigation is to ensure that this never happens again…That no one walks by a noose without recognizing the potential damage it can do.”