MTM On The Road: The Wooden Nickel Tour Showcases Houghton Lake Businesses

The best way to check out tons of the local businesses in the Houghton Lake area is through the Wooden Nickel Tour.

Under The Windmill started this fun experience that allows people to collect nickels at each spot they stop at.

Some places offer free goodies or discounts for those on the tour.

Our On The Road Crew takes a tour themselves Friday morning.

Following Under The Windmill, they headed over to Northern Fun Wheels.

There, they have tons of fun ways to ride outside with tons of different bikes and gas scooters.

Next on the tour, Big Matt’s House of Munch.

It’s a small family restaurant with homemade burgers, sandwiches and much more!

Next off was a stop at WYSR Designer Consignment and Hair Boutique.

This shop has everything from clothing to accessories for men, women and children.

Soulshine Soap and Skin Co. is another stop along the tour.

They sell all natural, handmade skin care products and the business was started by two local sisters.

Our On The Road Crew then checked out Posie’s Patch to get a look and smell at the beautiful flower arrangements they have to offer.

Last, but not least, on their Wooden Nickel Tour was Packy’s Pet Supply.

They say they have everything you need to keep their tails wagging.

In addition to all their treats and food, they also offer grooming services.

Gabriella and Stephanie give us a more in depth look at each of these businesses.