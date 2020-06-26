Michigan Voters to Decide on Data Protections in November

This November, Michigan voters will decide if electronic data and communication should fall under the state’s constitution for search and seizure.

Wednesday the state House passed a bill that will put this topic on the ballot.

It would amend the Michigan constitution. Law enforcement would then require a warrant to access electronic data and communication.

Michigan is not the first state to try to make this part of a state constitution.

Minnesota, Missouri and New Hampshire and more have all tried.

The Supreme Court already says law enforcement needs reasonable cause to get a warrant to get your electronic data during an arrest, but third-party companies can forward this information to police.