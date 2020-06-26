Michigan Reports 389 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Michigan is reporting 389 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 additional COVID-19 death.

This is now the biggest single day case total since May, but the lowest single day death total since mid-March.

Michigan now has 62,695 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,888 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 62,306 confirmed cases with 5,887 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 19, 49,290 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Traverse City Triathlon has been canceled.

Organizers say the cancellation is in response to the health and safety issues posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

The race was originally scheduled to take place August 20, 2020.

Right now, a postponement date is scheduled for Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Last year was the first year Traverse City hosted the IRONMAN 70.3

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Of those six cases, two are in Antrim County and four are in Charlevoix County.

The health department says the cases are associated with testing at Grandvue Medical Care Facility conducted last week by the National Guard.

The health department has completed case investigations and contact tracing for all six and all 53 close contacts have been identified, notified and quarantined.

The more testing done in the state, the more cases are likely to be found.

That’s why the state is partnering with the National Guard to test in long-term care facilities and add more testing in select cities.

Next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, the health department will offer free drive-thru testing at Baker College in Cadillac.

Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the temporary suspension of evictions until July 15.

The order also creates the Eviction Diversion Program, which outlines a process for renters to get fast rental assistance or establish a manageable payment plan to keep Michiganders in their homes.

Under the Eviction Diversion Program, rental assistance will be available beginning July 16.

The executive order provides $50 million of rental assistance will be made available in the form of lump sum payments to landlords in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, forgiving late fees and up to 10% of the amount due.

Governor Whitmer says tenants whose back rent is not completely covered by the program will be entered into manageable payment plans facilitated by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-17.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the White House coronavirus task force is discussing a new testing strategy for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged to the Washington Post that the Trump administration’s current testing strategy has proven inadequate.

He says the task force is “seriously considering” a pool testing approach.

It works by mixing several samples together into a batch, and then testing the pooled sample with just one diagnostic test.

This way you can test a group of say 25 people with one test rather than 25 separate diagnostic tests.

If the test comes back negative, 25 people are eliminated with one test.

If there is a positive result, people are then tested individually.

Chinese media reported that Wuhan used the pooled testing approach and managed to test more than 9 million people using less than 7 million tests.

If you’ve felt uneasy going to the grocery store, this might help you feel more relaxed on your next trip.

The USDA and the FDA announced you can’t contract COVID-19 from food or packaging.

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn says food producers, food processors and regulators are “taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety.”

Officials say the U.S. is the “global leader” in ensuring food products are safe to eat.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.