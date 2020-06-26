Man Accused of Stealing Truck, Leading Newaygo Co. Deputies on Chase

Newaygo County deputies say a Muskegon County man was likely high on drugs when he took them on a chase Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says they caught up with a truck driving on M-37 through Grant and Newaygo.

That’s when they clocked him going around 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say the man was driving erratically on M-20 towards Hesperia.

They say he almost hit several cars head-on.

The sheriff’s office say the chase ended when the truck couldn’t drive anymore.

Deputies say the driver just stole the truck that he took deputies on a chase with, and was likely responsible for stealing two other cars earlier Thursday.