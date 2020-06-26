Local Vendors & Patrons Attend 8th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair in Sault Ste. Marie

E.U.P. Photojournalist, Jim Lehocky was at the 8th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair in Sault Ste. Marie, where a couple of dozen vendors showed up to show off their wares. Ranging from jewelry, wood products, artwork, maple syrup, and more.

Customer numbers were down from the previous years due to the lack of traffic usually brought in from Engineers Day – which was canceled this summer.

Despite the low turnout, it was a relief to see some normalcy.

“For what is going on in the world, in this day and age, it’s great to see this many vendors out this today, and the people are starting to come around,” said vendor, Mark Besteman.

The 8th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair was used as a fundraiser for the Eastern Upper Penninsula Dispute Resolution Center.