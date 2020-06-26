Healthy Living: HIV Testing Day

1.1 million people are living with the HIV virus right now.

One in seven don’t even know they have it.

Saturday is National HIV Testing Day, when anyone and everyone is encouraged to get tested.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains why experts say it’s imperative they know early on whether you have it or not.

Another promising breakthrough, a second HIV patient in London underwent a successful stem cell transplant from donors with HIV-resistant genes.

After 30 months, there was no trace of the virus in the patients’ blood.

The CDC encourages everyone to be tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and yearly if you are part of the LGBTQ community.