Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order Extending Temporary Suspension of Evictions

Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the temporary suspension of evictions until July 15.

The order also creates the Eviction Diversion Program, which outlines a process for renters to get fast rental assistance or establish a manageable payment plan to keep Michiganders in their homes.

Under the Eviction Diversion Program, rental assistance will be available beginning July 16.

The executive order provides $50 million of rental assistance will be made available in the form of lump sum payments to landlords in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, forgiving late fees and up to 10% of the amount due.

Governor Whitmer says tenants whose back rent is not completely covered by the program will be entered into manageable payment plans facilitated by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-17.