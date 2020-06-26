10-Year-Old Walks 100 Miles to Raise Money for School

Over the last few months, people had plenty of time to reflect and find a new passion. For one fifth grade student in Beal City, it was time to make a difference in her community. At just 10-years- old, Avery Gross decided to walk 100 miles in the month of May to raise money for her school, St. Joseph’s. This came as an idea when she learned their annual school auction was canceled because of COVID-19. “I wanted to help my school because of the awesome teachers,” explains Avery.

Every day Avery and her mom, Amanda set out to reach this goal. Community members quickly took notice. “They were surprised that I was doing it and a lot of them started just cheering them on,” says Avery.

The duo initially set out to raise a couple hundred dollars but that quickly turned into thousands… In just one month they raised $13,050 for St. Joseph’s.

On the 100th mile, Avery was greeted by her community who wanted to celebrate the big milestone and accomplishment. Avery says, “I was surprised to see a lot of people there that I knew to cheer me on at the end.”

This simply goes to show that if you set your mind to something, anything is possible… Congratulations Avery!