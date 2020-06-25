What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Torch Lake Cafe, Harbor Springs Lyric Theatre, Two K Farms

There’s more that you can do to enjoy our area’s summer as businesses start to reopen.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has more on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Torch Lake Cafe

Torch Lake Cafe in Central Lake is once again open for sit-down dining, plus a full schedule of live music.

They’re operating at 50% capacity, and have tables spaced to appropriately distance diners, both in their indoor and outdoor spaces.

They offer fresh, seasonal cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus handcrafted cocktails at their deep blue bar, and still have carryout and delivery service available as well.

Harbor Springs Lyric Theatre

Catch a movie at the beautifully renovated historic Harbor Springs Lyric Theatre, where you’ll find both new releases and classic favorites on screen.

Check out their special programs year-round, including live performances from the Met opera, documentaries, family favorite movies, and more, all shown in their three unique theatres.

They’re currently utilizing just 25% of the theater’s seating, with at least two seats between groups and every other row closed, as well as having reserved seating for each show time, so you’ll want to buy your tickets in advance.

Two K Farms Cidery & Winery

Even with new safety measures in place, Two K Farms Cidery & Winery in Suttons Bay is still pouring the same amazing cider and wine as before, along with great views and live music!

They have a full live music schedule in place for the coming months, with artists performing outdoors on the deck to allow for physical distancing.

You’re also welcome to bring your own blanket or chairs for seating on the lawn. Enjoy the beautiful views of West Grand Traverse Bay while you have yourself a glass of your favorite wine or cider and relax!

They also have curbside pickup available if you’d like to place an order for Two K’s wine or cider to-go.