Up North Pride Transforms Front Street with Rainbow Hues

Downtown Traverse City’s Front Street has been transformed into a rainbow road.

Volunteers and Up North Pride teamed up to paint the pedestrian-only section of the main drag to celebrate Pride month.

Usually, the group hosts massive Pride events, but many were canceled or transferred online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, they deployed 80 gallons of paint to create the colorful display in the middle of the night. The project was entirely funded by Up North Pride.

The ROYGBIV hues are gorgeous and celebratory, but also serve important functions.

They are lane markers for emergency vehicles to pass through, and they also mark the boundary where shops and restaurants can extend into the street.

More than anything, Up North Pride hopes the colorful display reminds the LGBTQIA+ community that they are supported.

“We can’t hug you right now, but if you can behold this and know that you are loved, and affirmed, and seen, I think that’s the greatest win of this project,” said co-founder Jonny Cameron.

The art will remain through the summer.

To learn more about Up North Pride, visit them on Facebook, or go to upnorthpride.com. You can also share how you’re celebrating “Pride in Place” by emailing carryon@upnorthpride.com.