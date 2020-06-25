The Crew Keeping Charlevoix Beautiful

People from all over Michigan and across the country come to visit Charlevoix each and every summer. Making the city look this beautiful doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of hard work and helping hands.

The Department of Public Works in Charlevoix is responsible for making it look picture perfect all year round. It’s a job that is anything but glamorous… Superintendent, Pat Elliott says, “ It’s physical hands-on work. We’re the ones on our hands and knees weeding the beds and pulling the little weeds out.”

They don’t do it for the praise… They do their job for the reward– getting to call this community home. “The guys and gals do it and they do it with pride and it shows with what we have,” explains Elliott.

One of those who take pride in their work is known as Downtown Dave. Dave Nedwick has been with Public Works for 3 years now. After keeping in touch with the team at D.P.W. about things around town that needed to be trimmed, cleaned up, etc. he was offered a job. Eliott says, “Finally he stopped in the office with a list of things that need to be done and I said Dave why don’t you just come to work with me and you can just do this sort of stuff and we can actually pay you for it!”

The rest was history… Now at the age of 77 Dave is keeping up with the crew all season long. “I don’t care if they’re 25 35 or 55– you can ask anyone. I can pretty much hold my own with all of them,” says Dave.

Dave’s upbeat personality and charisma landed him the job but his persistence and attention to detail is what keeps him going. He’s working hard to better his community. Impressing each visitor that comes near and far to see this iconic Northern Michigan town. Dave says, “I don’t know how it could get any better.”

If you would like more information on the Department of Public Works in Charlevoix, click here.