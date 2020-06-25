State Leaders React to Court’s Decision to Temporarily Shutdown Line 5

A judge has ordered Enbridge temporarily shut down the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

This comes exactly one week since Enbridge discovered damage on a portion of the pipeline.

State leaders are reacting to the court’s decision.

“The courts have ruled, that’s what we live until they otherwise,” said State Senator Wayne Schmidt, whose district includes the Straits of Mackinac.

He says Enbridge has taken all the right steps so far.

“I’m confident in how it was handled and that they took the proper precautions,” Sen. Schmidt said. “When they saw the damage, they shut the line down, they did the proper inspections, that’s what we need from Enbridge and that’s what they did.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has a different take.

“While the fact that Enbridge reactivated one of the lines before consulting with the State is concerning, the fact that the company has failed to disclose the cause of this damage is equally alarming, considering the impact a breach in the pipeline could have to our state residents and economy,” Nessel said in a statement.

The court agreed, saying Enbridge has not disclosed enough information to prove the pipeline is safe after this recent damage.

The judge is ordering Enbridge to both temporarily shut down the line, and turn over any relevant information to the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office says Enbridge’s decision to continue running the west leg was “reckless and unacceptable.”

“Enbridge owes a duty to the people of Michigan and must answer to the state for how they treat our Great Lakes,” said the Governor’s office is a statement.

“I understand where the Attorney General and the Governor are coming from, they have their job, their duty to protect Michigan residents,” Sen. Schmidt said. “I hope Enbridge continues to be forthcoming with the state, they generally have been doing that, so I trust that they’re doing so.”

The line must remain shut down at least until the next court hearing on June 30.

Enbridge released the following statement regarding Thursday’s ruling:

Today a Michigan Circuit Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order requiring Enbridge to shut down Line 5 through the Straits of Mackinac within 24 hours until a hearing on the State’s request for preliminary injunction can be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and a ruling made on the preliminary injunction.

Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines said, “Enbridge is disappointed in the court’s ruling as we believe that Life 5 is safe; however, the west leg of Line 5 has been shut down.”

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has regulatory oversight of the pipeline’s operations and fitness for service. Enbridge will be providing the court with the information it has requested relating to PHMSA’s approach to assessing the current situation with Line 5, including restart planning for the West leg.

“Inspections have determined that the west segment of Line 5 crossing the Straits is safe for operations and which PHMSA did not object to restarting; we had shut down the east segment of the pipeline pending a review of a disturbance that was discovered on one of the screw anchors and an assessment of the East leg’s fitness for service.” Yu said. Enbridge is committed to protecting the environment and the waters of the Great Lakes, while keeping energy flowing safely and reliability to the people who need it.

An extended shutdown of Line 5 would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio resulting in critical gasoline supply shortages and gasoline price increases for consumers in Michigan and the surrounding region.