Sault Ste. Marie Community Members Continue Racial Injustice Protests

Sault Ste. Marie continues its narrative on racial injustice and violence by holding a unity march and protest Thursday evening.

Around 50 people marched from the Ashmun Street Bridge to the farmers market.

This was the 4th peaceful demonstration in the Soo in a matter of weeks.

Organizers say their goal is to be responsible while keeping the message at the forefront.

“It’s our responsibility as good people to keep these negative people and all them accountable for their actions just as bad as they are. Rioters and police and yes,” said Adrian Loonsfoot, Co-chair of Sault Pride.

He says they will keep spreading this message until they feel progress has been made against racial injustice.