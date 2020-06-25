Promised Police Reform Put on Hold in Senate

Police reform in the U.S. Senate is now at a standstill.

Democratic senators called the GOP’s bill inadequate and blocked a vote to begin negotiations.

Republican senators want incentives for police departments to make changes. One of the changes include limiting chokeholds.

But Democrats want federal mandates and qualified immunity.

“The Senate Republican Justice Act lacks the substance, and the strong desperately needed reforms to stop police brutality against black Americans,” said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

House Democrats plan to bring their own police reform proposal to vote on Thursday.