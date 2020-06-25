Paris Woman Dies in Mecosta Co. Car Crash

Deputies say a woman is dead after a crash in Mecosta County.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to Northland Drive in Green Township around 6:30 Thursday morning.

They say a car crossed into the path of an oncoming pickup.

The car’s driver, Shannon Lucas of Paris, had to be freed from the wreck before being taken to the hospital.

Deputies say she later died from her injuries.

A child in her car was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

A Big Rapids man who drove the pickup had minor injuries.