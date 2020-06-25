New Coronavirus Cases Strain Reopening States

The U.S. is now feeling the repercussion of the country reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In many states, businesses are finding it hard to co-exist with the virus.

In about half the states across the nation, loosened stay-at-home orders have led to record infection numbers. On Tuesday, the U.S. reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

Governors in some of the hardest-hit states are now tightening restrictions to try and tame the virus.

In Nevada, everyone is required to wear a mask, including in casinos.

North Carolina and Louisiana will not move to the next phase of reopening.

And in Arizona, ICU beds are almost at capacity, according to Dr. Matt Heinz at the Tucson Medical Center.

“Folks in their 20s, 30s and 40s, actually, have pretty bad outcomes and in some cases actually dying.”

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have the virus under control. Those states are implementing travel advisories for visitors coming from states that are seeing surges. The visitors are required to self-quarantine for 14-days.