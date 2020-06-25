Munson Doctor Discusses Coronavirus Latest, Urges Continued Precautions

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the country, we wanted to take a closer look at what’s happening here in northern Michigan.

Dr. Janelle Hendrian, the Chief Medical Officer from Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital says locally, the coronavirus curve remains mostly flat, but says that may start leading to ‘coronavirus fatigue’, and the perfect environment for a rebound of the virus.

“Just because we have COVID-19 fatigue doesn’t mean that it’s not important to still continue to employ those measures that we know reduce the spread of this virus like masking, washing your hands social distancing, good hygiene,” said Dr. Hendrian.

Testing has also increased, helping doctors find more cases including asymptomatic patients.

“We have had two recent cases in Otsego County that were positive but both asymptomatic. So I think it could potentially be both. We might be seeing a small uptick, but I also think we’re going to see an uptick no matter what because we’re going to catch some of those asymptomatic patients or mildly symptomatic patients that we weren’t catching before,” said Dr. Hendrian.

And with the Fourth of July holiday just week away, doctor Hendrian says people need to be careful, especially if they plan to travel, and take the proper precautions.

“We actually had a perfect example of this in Traverse City recently, where we had some folks that went out and about, had no symptoms didn’t wear masks, didn’t socially distance the evening after they had their night out, got sick and tested positive for coronavirus,” said Dr. Hendrian.

To watch the full interview, click below.