MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Distillery Continues Making Handcrafted Michigan Spirits

Since 2006, Grand Traverse Distillery has been working hard to be your first choice when it comes to quality Michigan craft spirits.

They use mostly local products to craft their many spirits, including corn, wheat and rye all grown down the street from them at Send Brothers Farm.

During the pandemic, Grand Traverse Distillery has continued to make your favorite spirits, in addition to a new production of hand sanitizer.

If you’ve never given their spirits a try, there’s tons of places to get your hands on some.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are live at the distillery to tell us more about their mission and production.

