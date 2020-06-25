UPDATE: Missing Newaygo County Woman Found Safe

Update: Michigan State Police say the missing Newaygo County woman has been found safe.

————————————————————————–

The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking assistance locating a 52-year-old Big Prairie Township woman.

The woman had been staying at a relative’s home in Newaygo County.

She was last seen walking away in an unknown direction. The home is in the area of S. Croton Hardy Drive and Miramar Avenue.

She is described as having dark brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow t-shirt.