Michigan Senate Approves Bill Aimed at Sending COVID-19 Patients to New Facilities

Michigan could create dedicated facilities for coronavirus-infected patients who are not sick enough to be hospitalized or placed in a nursing home.

That’s the idea behind a bill approved by the state Senate.

The Republican-sponsored measure is a response to the governor’s policy that allows people with COVID-19 to be put in nursing homes if they are isolated from residents without the virus.

Under this bill, people could not stay in a nursing home or be admitted there unless they have recovered from the virus or the facility can provide a designated area for them.