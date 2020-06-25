Michigan Reports 353 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 353 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 62,306 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,887 COVID-19 deaths. This is now the biggest single day case total since May.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 61,953 confirmed cases with 5,868 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 19, 49,290 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the health department is warning of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Oscoda County.

District Health Department No. 2 say the outbreak is impacting local businesses and other areas of the county, including the Amish community.

The health department defines an outbreak of cases as two or more cases that can be linked together.

Michigan could create dedicated facilities for coronavirus-infected patients who are not sick enough to be hospitalized or placed in a nursing home.

That’s the idea behind a bill approved by the state Senate.

The Republican-sponsored measure is a response to the governor’s policy that allows people with COVID-19 to be put in nursing homes if they are isolated from residents without the virus.

Under this bill, people could not stay in a nursing home or be admitted there unless they have recovered from the virus or the facility can provide a designated area for them.

Warnings grow more dire after the U.S. had its biggest one-day jump for new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The U.S. reported nearly 38,000 new cases Wednesday.

The U.S. had been in a downward trajectory after the previous high more than two months ago.

Governors in some of the hardest-hit states are now tightening restrictions to try and tame the virus.

In Nevada, everyone is required to wear a mask, including in casinos.

North Carolina and Louisiana will not move to the next phase of reopening.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have the virus under control. Those states are implementing travel advisories for visitors coming from states that are seeing surges. The visitors are required to self-quarantine for 14-days.

And in Arizona, ICU beds are almost at capacity, according to Dr. Matt Heinz at the Tucson Medical Center.

Nearly 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. That’s actually a good sign with the downward trend in claims continuing.

Imperial College London has started its human trials for a new coronavirus vaccine.

It’s one of more than 120 vaccine trials underway right now, with multiple vaccines needed to get widespread immunity to the world.

CBS News confirmed that more than 54,000 people living and working in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus.

That’s more than 40% of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.