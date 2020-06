Macy’s Lays Off 3% of its Workforce

Macy’s is cutting about 4,000 back office and management jobs as the coronavirus continues to hurt its bottom line.

That’s 3% of its workforce.

It will save the company about $630 million a year.

Macy’s is actually reopening many of its stores right now, which the company had previously said were performing better than expected.

In March, the company placed 125,000 of its workers on furlough.

They said they would be brought back the first week of July.