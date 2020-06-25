Hook & Hunting: 2020 Budweiser Pro/Am Fishing Tournament

This weekend anglers are invited to enjoy the great lakes at the annual Budweiser Fishing Tournament in Manistee.

The Manistee County Sportfishing Association says they felt they could still put on the tournament this year in a safe yet fun manner.

The Ladies Classic starts Friday, and Saturday kicks off the Budweiser Pro/Am fishing tournament.

To keep people safe, organizers have set up a drive through way-in and a virtual final award ceremony.

Kevin Hughes, president of the Manistee County Sportfishing Association, says, “We’re just going to try our best to properly run it, effectively and cautiously run it, because we have three other tournaments in Manistee County throughout the summer and we want to…make sure we’re following protocols so that we can continue to have these tournaments for the rest of the summer.”

Hughes says this weekend’s tournament is be the first event of the Trail Tournament fishing series in Michigan this year. Hughes says normally, there would have been several tournaments by now, but they were all canceled.