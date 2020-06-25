Gypsy Moths Invade Harrison Campground

David Basinger owns Hidden Hill Campground in Harrison.

Over the last few weeks he was had to make way for new campers, Gypsy Moths.

Basinger said,” They’re now two inches long and just about ready to go into the next final phase of turning into the moth.”

Basinger says this year the problem has gotten out of hand.

Now much of the campgrounds forest canopy is gone.

“One of the things our campers say is the most rewarding thing about the campground is the shade. Which, this year we don’t have much of,” said Basinger.

To see how bad the problem is you don’t even need to look at the trees.

Campground owners say that in any direction you look you’re guaranteed to see a Gypsy moth.

“The volume that we are seeing is un-precedented, okay? We’ve had the park for 16 years, we’ve never seen anything remotely like this,” says Basinger.

The Clare Conservation district has a GYSPY Moth Suppression program, but that funding has run dry.

Clare Conservation District manager, Melissa Townsend, says, “We only have enough funding to continue our fall surveys. If funding is not available we cannot continue with our spring spraying.”

Leaving many, like Basinger, with nothing to do.

Townsend says, “We’ve had over 1,200 inquiries into the conservation district as to why their area was not treated.”

But Basinger just hopes to see a solutions.

“Either the millage, a vote, a ballot, whatever it takes,” said Basinger.

A millage for more funding has been requested for the November ballot.