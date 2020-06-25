Glen Arbor Historians Make “Incredible” Discovery at Long Lost Cemetery

After 140 years, a long-lost cemetery nestled within the forest of Sleeping Bear is finally being restored.

Unless you have a map, or an expert guide, you won’t be able to find the Glen Arbor Township cemetery.

The one-acre parcel is down the road from the Alligator Hill trailhead. The graveyard was used from 1880 to 1927 and holds at least 13 headstones, although local records show as many as 45 people may rest there. Among them, multiple Civil War veterans and their neighbors.

Over generations, the graveyard and its headstones have been swallowed up by the forest and forgotten.

Activist Linda Dewey was the spark who rallied an entire community to care about the property and work to clean it up.

Dewey and her volunteers were told the property was transferred to the National Park Service at some point in the mid 20th century. Since then, they’ve been coordinating with the lakeshore to work on the project, but all moves had to be made with their approval.

“They would say ‘well it’s on our list, but it’s not at the top of our list,’” said Dewey. “We have a vision that this would be a lovely cemetery in the woods.”

Besides clearing out trees and brush, the neighbors have been digging into the graveyard’s rich history.

This week, they made a huge discovery.

“We just got the OK from the National Park that it’s true: the township of Glen Arbor owns the cemetery!” said Dewey. “This is really reclaiming what belongs to these people. Glen Arbor gets their cemetery back! I’m over the moon.”

Local historian Andrew White did a title search on the property and found out this land belongs to the town. Now, the sky is the limit on what this historic cemetery could become.

“That could be a place of learning about the history of Glen Arbor, and at the same time, honor the people that are there,” said Dewey.

She wants to install clear paths, clean out the brush, and above all else, honor the heroes who rest there.

“Cemeteries are a place to honor people. It’s not a sad place, a mournful place, it’s a place of honoring different people.”