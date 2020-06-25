Gina’s Cheesy Asparagus Casserole topped with Crispy Asparagus Shavings

Recipe artist & author, Gina Fewerda cooks up a classic casserole and slightly revamps it with one of her favorite ‘in-season’ veggies – the asparagus. See how she turns this green superfood into a ‘creamy with a crunch’ side dish. For more recipe ideas from Gina, click here.

Cheesy Asparagus Casserole topped with Crispy Asparagus Shavings

Fried Asparagus Ribbons

Peanut or canola oil (for frying)

2 cups asparagus shavings

1 cup milk

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoons salt, divided

Cheesy Asparagus Casserole

2 pounds fresh Michigan asparagus, cut into bite-size pieces

6-8 slices bacon, cut into bite-size pieces

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped onions

8 ounces chopped button mushrooms

1 minced garlic clove

4 tablespoons flour

2 ounces cooking sherry (optional)

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded Smoked Gouda cheese

Directions