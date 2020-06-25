FBI Investigates Possibility of Foreign Influence in Protest Violence

The FBI is investigating whether foreign countries played a role in the protests that swept the nation against police violence.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the interference would be nothing new, considering enemies have tried to fuel conflict in the U.S. before.

The agency also believes the violence seen at some protests was not the work of a single group.

Wray says investigators are looking into anarchist organizations and the far left-group Antifa.

Some U.S. officials believe outside groups are not starting any conflict, only trying to amplify it.